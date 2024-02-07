English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 11:32 IST

Apple set to acquire Brighter AI to improve privacy in Vision Pro

Brighter AI's advanced AI technology is renowned for its ability to eliminate data traces without compromising the integrity of the content.

Business Desk
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro | Image:Apple
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro privacy: Apple Inc. is reportedly in the process of finalising the acquisition of Brighter AI, a German artificial intelligence startup known for its expertise in handling license plate data and anonymising facial features, according to a report from 9to5Mac. The tech giant's interest in this acquisition extends to enhancing the privacy features of its mixed reality (MR) headset, Vision Pro.

The proposed acquisition aligns with Apple's strategy to leverage Brighter AI's technology to address privacy concerns associated with the Vision Pro headset, particularly in minimising the risk of capturing identifiable information in public videos and photos. While conventional iPhones may not raise such concerns, the discreet video-shooting capabilities of the Vision Pro could potentially capture sensitive data without the knowledge of individuals being recorded.

Advertisement

Brighter AI's advanced AI technology is renowned for its ability to eliminate data traces without compromising the integrity of the content. The method employed by Brighter AI allows for the alteration of images, rendering subjects unidentifiable while preserving their natural appearance, as outlined in the report.

The technology is not limited to addressing privacy concerns with the Vision Pro but could also find applications in future devices designed to make photo and video capture less conspicuous. When utilising Vision Pro for media capture, a subtle visual cue appears on the front panel, according to the report.

Advertisement

The official launch of Apple Vision Pro in the United States took place on February 2, with a starting price of $3,500. Apple has already announced a repertoire of more than 600 apps and games tailored for use with the Apple Vision Pro headset.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 11:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement