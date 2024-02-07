Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro privacy: Apple Inc. is reportedly in the process of finalising the acquisition of Brighter AI, a German artificial intelligence startup known for its expertise in handling license plate data and anonymising facial features, according to a report from 9to5Mac. The tech giant's interest in this acquisition extends to enhancing the privacy features of its mixed reality (MR) headset, Vision Pro.

The proposed acquisition aligns with Apple's strategy to leverage Brighter AI's technology to address privacy concerns associated with the Vision Pro headset, particularly in minimising the risk of capturing identifiable information in public videos and photos. While conventional iPhones may not raise such concerns, the discreet video-shooting capabilities of the Vision Pro could potentially capture sensitive data without the knowledge of individuals being recorded.

Advertisement

Brighter AI's advanced AI technology is renowned for its ability to eliminate data traces without compromising the integrity of the content. The method employed by Brighter AI allows for the alteration of images, rendering subjects unidentifiable while preserving their natural appearance, as outlined in the report.

The technology is not limited to addressing privacy concerns with the Vision Pro but could also find applications in future devices designed to make photo and video capture less conspicuous. When utilising Vision Pro for media capture, a subtle visual cue appears on the front panel, according to the report.

Advertisement

The official launch of Apple Vision Pro in the United States took place on February 2, with a starting price of $3,500. Apple has already announced a repertoire of more than 600 apps and games tailored for use with the Apple Vision Pro headset.

(With Reuters inputs)