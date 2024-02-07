English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 10:54 IST

Apple’s AI absence may be its advantage

Quiet restraint makes the smartphone giant a refreshing contrarian bet.

Robert CyranRobert Cyran
Apple office
Apple office | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Quiet mode. All the tech world seems to talk about is artificial intelligence. Except, that is, at Apple. Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella mentioned AI three dozen times in his introductory remarks during the software firm’s quarterly results on Tuesday. The $2.9 trillion Apple’s earnings release on Thursday didn't even mention it once. Quiet restraint makes the smartphone giant a refreshing contrarian bet.

True, companies making large AI pushes have been rewarded by the market. Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet’s stock have given investors a total return of 62% and 42% respectively over the past year, compared with Apple’s 29%. Alphabet increased its capital investment at an annual rate of 70% in the latest quarter. Meta Platforms said on Thursday its capital expenditure might be up to $9 billion higher this year than in 2023, driven in large part by AI infrastructure. Its shares popped 12%. At Apple, meanwhile, investment spending fell year-on-year in the quarter ending Dec. 30.

Advertisement

Boss Tim Cook has said Apple’s AI work happens behind the scenes. The focus is to enhance products, so that image search is more accurate, and iPhones retain their charge longer. Apple also doesn’t like to talk about products until they are ready. Apple’s work in generative AI for its Siri voice assistant and Messages are hardly secrets, but what will be released and when remain mysteries. Cook promised to share more details on Apple’s AI efforts, but not until later this year. The hesitation could mean a missed opportunity: Had Apple’s stock kept up with Microsoft's over the last year, the company would be worth $700 billion more than today.

Apple will benefit from others’ AI spending indirectly. If the technologies take hold, users will spend more time in virtual worlds. That probably means more sales of devices such as Apple’s new headset. Moreover, hefty investment carries no guarantees. If they disappoint, or an upstart crashes the party in the way Apple did with the cellphone business, Cook’s restraint will look even wiser. As others serve AI hype by the bucketful, Apple may be less on-trend than usual. Investors ought to be glad of it.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 12:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago

  4. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement