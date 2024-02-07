Advertisement

Ashok's e-trucks: Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, has embarked on its electric journey by delivering intermediate- and heavy-duty electric trucks to customers. The keys to the 14T Boss Electric Truck were presented to Billion E-Mobility during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi.

Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO of Ashok Leyland, expressed pride in delivering the first fully electric vehicle to customers, marking a significant milestone in their commitment to sustainable and efficient transportation. The Boss 4T Electric Truck, showcased at the previous Auto Expo, is now road-ready, reflecting the company's dedication to advancing green mobility and meeting evolving market needs.

Future-ready vehicles

The ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi serves as a platform for Ashok Leyland to exhibit its future-ready vehicles, including the 9-metre hydrogen fuel cell bus, AVTR LNG 6x4 tractor, 55T EV tractor, and Switch IeV4 electric light commercial vehicles.

Agarwal emphasised the company's commitment to leading the transition to green mobility and providing advanced technologies for both Indian and global markets. This move aligns with a broader industry shift towards cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable transportation solutions.

Billion E-Mobility and CHARGE Founder-CEO, Kartikey Hariyani, expressed gratitude to Ashok Leyland for delivering the technologically advanced 14-Tonne Boss Electric Truck swiftly. This move enables Billion E-Mobility to fulfil its commitment to fostering a sustainable and eco-friendly transportation system.

(with PTI inputs)