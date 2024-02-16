Advertisement

Ashok Leyland's initiative: Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, took a step towards fostering skill development and employment opportunities by distributing apprentice engagement letters to the inaugural batch of apprentices on February 16, 2024. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to empowering the youth of Uttarakhand.

The ceremony, attended by Shri Saurabh Bahuguna, Minister of Skill Development and Employment, Government of Uttarakhand, and Ganesh Mani, COO of Ashok Leyland, symbolises collaborative efforts to enhance skill development in the region.

Aligned with the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), the programme aims to equip apprentices with industry-relevant skills, preparing them for future job opportunities and contributing to the growth of skilled workers in the country.

MoU signed

Since signing the MoU between Ashok Leyland and the Government of Uttarakhand, the company has committed to engaging 1,000 apprentices annually for three years, starting in 2023. This structured programme emphasises the importance of acquiring skills in an ever-evolving landscape, enabling individuals to excel in careers and contribute meaningfully to society.

Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO of Ashok Leyland, reiterated the company's dedication to nurturing talent and creating sustainable employment opportunities. He emphasised the significance of investing in skill development to unlock the potential of youth and drive positive change within communities.

COO, reaffirmed the company's belief in the power of skill development to bring about meaningful change. He expressed gratitude for being part of initiatives that contribute to the socio-economic development of Uttarakhand.

The distribution of apprentice engagement letters reflects Ashok Leyland's ongoing commitment to empowering young individuals, promoting skill enhancement, and bolstering the socio-economic advancement of Uttarakhand. With over 400 apprentices onboarded across diverse disciplines, the collaborative efforts between the government and ITIs signify progress towards a skilled workforce in Uttarakhand.

(with PTI inputs)