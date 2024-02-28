Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

Asian currencies dip amid Fed rate-cut speculations

The Malaysian ringgit remained steady against the US dollar after touching its lowest level.

Business Desk
Record inflows to US listed Asian stocks, led by Japan: Morgan Stanley
Asian currencies dip amid Fed rate-cut speculations | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Asian currency dip: Asian currencies showed a slight decline on Wednesday, with cautious trading ahead of a crucial US inflation report that could influence the Federal Reserve's decisions on interest rates. The Philippine peso and the Indonesian rupiah were down 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, marking their fourth consecutive declines.

The Malaysian ringgit remained steady against the US dollar after touching its lowest level since January 1998 last week. Malaysia's central bank expressed agreement with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's view that the currency is undervalued and should be trading higher based on positive economic fundamentals.

Advertisement

Analysts at Goldman Sachs believe the ringgit could weaken further, citing weak domestic fundamentals and limited intervention by the Bank Negara Malaysia in the foreign exchange markets.

In the equities market, Asian stocks were mixed ahead of the US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data release on Thursday. Markets anticipate a 0.3 per cent monthly increase in the PCE for January.

Advertisement

Singapore shares were down 0.7 per cent, while Malaysian equities lost 0.5 per cent. On the other hand, Indonesian stocks were up 0.6 per cent, and South Korean shares gained as much as 1.2 per cent.

Investors are also awaiting February inflation reports from Indonesia and Thailand, due on Friday, along with any signals regarding policy easing by regional central banks amidst a downward trend in inflation in Southeast Asian economies.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

12 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

12 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

12 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

12 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

12 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

12 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

16 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

19 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

21 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

21 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

21 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

21 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Housing prices surge 20% in last two years: Report

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Festivities: Rihanna's Team Arrives

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Bahrain GP 2024: Full Schedule and Live Streaming Details

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | 'Why is Shahjahan Not Arrested': Cal HC Raps Mamata Govt

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Hits Out at Tamil Nadu Government in Scathing Attack | LIVE

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo