Facelift update: British sports carmaker Aston Martin has introduced an overhauled version of the Vantage, featuring an increase in power and refreshed aesthetics, as part of the brand's efforts to revamp its sportscar line-up.

The luxury vehicle maker revamped coupe has not been extensively restyled on the surface. However, it has been comprehensively re-engineered on the inside, in line with Aston’s strategy to proliferate its sports cars’ dynamic and technological credentials, the company informed.

Aston Martin Vantage facelift design

Visually, the latest car is marked out from its predecessor by a 30 mm increase in width and a revamped front end that incorporates a much larger grille and new-look matrix LED headlights. Other new features include a decorative side strake modelled on the previous Vantage, frameless mirrors and flush electronic door handles.

Interiors, features

On the inside, the Vantage follows the DB12 in ushering in a completely new cockpit arrangement that majors on connectivity, engagement and refinement.

There’s a 10.25-inch touchscreen running a bespoke Aston-developed infotainment platform that connects to a dedicated smartphone app and ushers in a raft of new connectivity functions that include 3D live mapping, wireless smartphone mirroring and last-mile on-foot navigation.

Despite the focus on digitisation, Aston Martin remains a defender of the ‘positive tactility’ of physical switches, so it has retained them for the climate control stack, gear selector, drive control switch as well as the override buttons for the ESP, exhaust, lane assist and parking sensors.

Powertrain

Headlining this round of important updates is a massive power increase for the Mercedes-AMG-derived V8. Still 4.0 litres in capacity and blown by a pair of turbos, output is hiked to 665 hp and 800 Nm, which makes the standard Vantage as quick as the outgoing V12: a 0-100 kph time of just 3.5sec and a top speed of 325 kph.

For reference, the previous V8 car produced 510 hp and 685 Nm, needed half a second more for the 0-100kph sprint, and topped out at 313 kph.

The power hikes are the result of an “extensive” tuning programme that has given the motor new cam profiles, tweaked compression ratios, improved cooling (courtesy of a new, lower radiator and two extra auxiliary coolers) and, crucially, bigger turbochargers.

Adjustments to the ratios and calibration of the eight-speed automatic gearbox also mean the Vantage is claimed to have “punchier” in-gear acceleration and snappier shifts – as well as more distinct characteristics in each of the drive modes.

Facelift ride and suspension

Aston Martin has given the Vantage new adaptive dampers, which provide “an immense range of control and speed of response”. Aston also touts the benefits of the ‘non-isolated’ steering column, essentially meaning the rubber has been removed from the connection with the steering rack to give a more “direct and uncorrupted” response to steering inputs.

The brand claims the rear end is up to 29 percent stiffer under load, courtesy of added reinforcements and new under trays, and says that the improvements will boost handling balance, driver feedback and refinement.

Rounding off the chassis overhaul are new – and bespoke – Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres, wrapped around staggered-width, 21-inch forged alloy wheels. The wheels have been designed to “remove every gram of excess mass without compromising strength or aesthetics”.

Aston Martin's India line-up

Aston Martin has not revealed any plans to electrify the Vantage line. However, its V8 presently features in Mercedes-AMG’s first plug-in hybrids, including the GT 63 S E Performance, which has a similar footprint and silhouette to the Vantage and packs a monstrous 843 hp and 1,470 Nm.

Aston Martin currently retails the DB12 at Rs 4.80 crore, DBX for Rs 3.82 crore, and DBX 707 at Rs 4.63 crore, while the pre-facelift Vantage is sold for Rs 2.95 crore in India.