Advertisement

Ram Mandir Gold coin kit: Augmont Gold For All, a gold-selling platform, has recently introduced its exclusive Shree Ram Mandir Coin Kit as a tribute to the upcoming inauguration of the Shree Ram Mandir on January 22. This kit includes a Chopai, a finely detailed miniature representation of the Ram Mandir, and the sacred foundation Ram Mandir Mitti from the holy land. Interested buyers can avail themselves of this kit through Augmont Gold For All's website and mobile app, with the added convenience of doorstep delivery.

Image credit: Augmont

Advertisement

The highlight of this collection is the specially minted Shree Ram Mandir Coin, available in 7 grams of pure gold. Priced at an MRP of Rs 55,000, the coin is being offered for Rs 52,751, along with Rs 2,000 in free digital gold as a special promotion.

For those preferring silver, the coin is also available in denominations of 10 gm, 20 gm, 50 gm, and 100 gm, as well as an exquisite metal variant.

Advertisement

Mr. Sachin Kothari, Director, Augmont said, "As the nation anticipates the inauguration of Ram Mandir, Augmont Gold For All is pleased to introduce the special Shree Ram Mandir Coin Kit. Through our acclaimed Gold Kit, we aim to share the divine blessings of Shree Ram with individuals across India."

The coin minted by Augmont features a miniature idol of Shree Ram carved on one side, with the Ram Mandir depicted on the other.

Advertisement

Augmont Gold For All, is known for its diverse offerings in gold refining, retailing, Gold SIPs, EMI Gold, Digi Gold, on-demand jewellery, and gold loans with over 70 branches, 2 refineries, 15 SPOT delivery centres, and a network of jewellers pan India.