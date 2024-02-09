Advertisement

Bike Launch: Indian Motorcycle has introduced the 2024 Roadmaster Elite, featuring an exclusive paint scheme that pays homage to the red paint of the 1904 Indian Camelback.

The Roadmaster Elite also has many optional features not seen in the Indian Roadmaster Limited.

Style, feature updates

Globally limited to just 350 units, the Roadmaster Elite showcases a triple-tone paint style with accents of red and black. Adding to its standout appearance is the Elite branding and graphics on the engine, fuel tank and even on the foot-rest.

This numbered edition also features a gloss black dash, blacked-out windscreen, hand-painted golden pinstripes and colour matched seats. The Roadmaster Elite is equipped with 10-spoke diamond cut alloy, exclusive to this model and is shod with Metzeler Cruisetec rubber.

Apart from its appearance, the bike is also packed with features like a 7-inch TFT with integrated Apple Carplay, and a turn-by-turn navigation system.

It also features an all-LED lighting setup with cornering LED and a 12-speaker audio-system setup on its front fairing.

Other features include a heated and cooled seat and an armrest for rear passenger comfort. It also features saddlebags and top box, which have a total of 136 litres of storage, all of which can be locked remotely.

Engine, pricing

Powering the 2024 Roadmaster Elite is an air-cooled, 1890cc, V-Twin that churns out 170 Nm of torque and is also seen on the Roadmaster Limited.

Weighing in at 412 kgs, the Roadmaster Elite is certainly heavier than most full-size baggers, but not as heavy as the BMW R 18 Transcontinental we reviewed recently.

In the USA, the 2024 Roadmaster Elite is priced from $41,999, around Rs 34.85 lakh onwards, and is expected to make way in India.

The last time this model was on sale, only one unit was delivered in India.