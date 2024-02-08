Advertisement

Price revision: The electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather has altered the prices of its most accessible offering, the 450S, with the e-scooter now costing Rs 1,09,999, without the Pro Pack.

Speccing the 450S with the Pro Pack will add Rs 10,000 to the price and unlock a host of connected and smart features.

Same features, less price

The 450S is fuelled by a 2.9kWh battery with an IDC-claimed range of 115km in its lowest SmartEco mode, while the claimed real-world range is 90km.

On the other hand, home charging is quite slow with 0-80 percent taking 6hr 36min, however, the 450S can be topped up at any Ather Grid fast-charging station at the rate of 1.5km/min.

With 5.4kW and 22Nm of torque on offer, the 450S is still a zippy little thing, and has a claimed top speed of 90kph. With the Pro Pack, you even get access to features such as coasting regen, vehicle fall safe, and tow and theft alerts, in addition to access to all the ride modes and bluetooth connectivity.

After the price revision, the Ather 450S costs lower than its price-effective rivals such as Bajaj Chetak Urbane for Rs 1.15 lakh, Ola S1 Air for Rs 1.20 lakh, and the base TVS iQube at Rs 1.23 lakh.