Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

Ather slashes price of 450S electric scooter

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather has altered the prices of its most accessible offering, the 450S

Business Desk
Ather 450S electric scooter
Ather 450S electric scooter | Image:Ather
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Price revision: The electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather has altered the prices of its most accessible offering, the 450S, with the e-scooter now costing Rs 1,09,999, without the Pro Pack.

Speccing the 450S with the Pro Pack will add Rs 10,000 to the price and unlock a host of connected and smart features.

Advertisement

Same features, less price

The 450S is fuelled by a 2.9kWh battery with an IDC-claimed range of 115km in its lowest SmartEco mode, while the claimed real-world range is 90km.

Advertisement

On the other hand, home charging is quite slow with 0-80 percent taking 6hr 36min, however, the 450S can be topped up at any Ather Grid fast-charging station at the rate of 1.5km/min.

With 5.4kW and 22Nm of torque on offer, the 450S is still a zippy little thing, and has a claimed top speed of 90kph. With the Pro Pack, you even get access to features such as coasting regen, vehicle fall safe, and tow and theft alerts, in addition to access to all the ride modes and bluetooth connectivity.

Advertisement

After the price revision, the Ather 450S costs lower than its price-effective rivals such as Bajaj Chetak Urbane for Rs 1.15 lakh, Ola S1 Air for Rs 1.20 lakh, and the base TVS iQube at Rs 1.23 lakh.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 19:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement