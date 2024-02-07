English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

Australia unveils ‘preferred model’ for vehicle emission standards to boost EV sales

Australia, apart from Russia, stands as the sole developed country without established or evolving fuel efficiency standards, according to the Labor government.

Business Desk
Electric vehicles
Representative Image | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vehicle pollution standard: On Sunday, Australia unveiled its "preferred model" for new vehicle emissions standards, marking a step toward finalising regulations aimed at promoting the adoption of electric cars. The proposed roadmap for fuel efficiency standards, initiated by the centre-left government elected in 2022 with a commitment to climate policy reforms, aligns with the standards observed in most developed economies.

Australia, apart from Russia, stands as the sole developed country without established or evolving fuel efficiency standards, according to the Labor government. The government's "preferred model," disclosed on Sunday, leans towards aligning Australia with US standards by 2028, aiming for optimal cost-benefit outcomes for Australian car buyers.

Advertisement

The proposed standard, targeted for implementation on January 1, 2025, is anticipated to yield substantial benefits, saving motorists an estimated A$100 billion ($65 billion) in fuel costs until 2050, as highlighted by Energy Minister Chris Bowen. The initiative aims to empower Australian families and businesses to choose from the latest and most efficient vehicles, including petrol and diesel engines, hybrids, or electric options.

Despite record-breaking electric vehicle (EV) sales in Australia in 2023, particularly noteworthy according to the country's automotive association, the market still predominantly features emissions-intensive trucks and sports utility vehicles (SUVs). Acknowledging the importance of tackling emissions from the transportation sector, the government envisions a higher uptake of electric vehicles to fulfil its commitment to reducing emissions by 43 per cent by 2030.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement