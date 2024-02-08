Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

Automobile exports fell 21% in 2023: SIAM

The Passenger vehicle (PV) export's rose by 5 per cent to 6,77,956 units last year from 6,44,842 units in 2022.

Business Desk
Auto Exports
Auto Exports | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Auto Exports: The country's auto exports fell 21 per cent in 2023, on the backs of monetary and geopolitical crises in foreign markets, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data. 
,
The total exports last year were 42,85,809 units, as against 52,04,966 units in 2022.

The Passenger vehicle (PV) export's rose by 5 per cent to 6,77,956 units last year from 6,44,842 units in 2022.

Advertisement

In other verticals such as commercial vehicles (CV), two-wheelers and three-wheelers saw a dip in exports last year.

The two-wheeler exports slipped 20 per cent to 32,43,673 units previous year from 40,53,254 units in 2022.

Advertisement

Similarly, commercial vehicle shipments declined to 68,473 units last year from 88,305 units.

Three-wheeler exports declined 30 per cent to 2,91,919 units last year from 4,17,178 units.

Advertisement

SIAM's Director General, Rajesh Menon, said in 2023, PV exports rose due to vehicle launches and pent-up demand in markets such as South Africa and the Gulf region, citing media reports.

"The increase can also be attributed to a smoother supply chain as compared to the previous year, wherein there were supply-side disruptions, including that of semiconductors, he said.  

Advertisement

"However, for the regions where two and three-wheelers are sold, the challenges of availability of foreign exchange continue, which has kept the demand subdued," he added.

Company-specific exports

In April-December period this fiscal year, Maruti Suzuki India was the top exporter in the passenger vehicle segment, posting a 6 per cent growth to 2,02,786 units, an increase of 6 per cent from 1,92,071 units a year ago.

Hyundai Motor India shipped out 1,29,755 units in the third quarter of the current fiscal compared to 1,19,099 units in the same period of last fiscal.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Volkswagen exported 33,872 units, and Nissan 31,678 units in the April-December period in the present fiscal year.

 

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement