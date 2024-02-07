Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Bajaj Auto's total deliveries rose 24% in January

Two-wheeler volume sales inclusive of domestic and export deliveries in January 2024 stood 27 per cent higher at 3,08,248 units

Nitin Waghela
Bajaj Auto
Bajaj Auto | Image:Bajaj Auto
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

Auto Sales: The Pune-headquartered automaker Bajaj Auto Ltd on Thursday posted a 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its total vehicle sales, including exports at 3,56,010 units in January. 

The automotive maker had sold 2,87,935 vehicles in January last year, as per an official company statement.

The total domestic sales, inclusive of the commercial vehicles, increased by 31 per cent to 2,30,043 units in the previous month, as against 1,75,210 units sold in the same period last year.

The total exports during January under review rose 12 per cent at 1,25,967 units from 1,12,725 vehicles shipped out to overseas markets in January 2023, according to the statement.

The total two-wheeler volume sales inclusive of domestic and export deliveries in January 2024 stood 27 per cent higher at 3,08,248 units, from 2,43,047 units sold in the same month of last year, it said. 

The Domestic two wheeler sales registered an increase by 36 per cent to 1,93,350 units in January 2024 from 1,42,368 units in the same period last year. 

Meanwhile, the two wheeler exports posted a 14 per cent annual growth at 1,14,898 vehicles as compared to 1,00,679 units in the month year earlier, it said. 

The total commercial vehicle (CV) sales, including exports, rose 6 per cent at 47,762 units in the previous month from 44,888 CVs in January 2023, it added. 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 15:15 IST

