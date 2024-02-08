English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Baojun Yep will get a 5 door-version, global debut set for 2024

Yep Plus, is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2024 in China

Business Desk
MG's Comet EV
MG's Comet EV | Image:X handle of @TychodeFeijter
Baojun Yep launch: The electric-crossover city vehicle, Baojun Yep, will introduce a 5-door version in select markets soon.

This electric vehicle (EV) sport utility vehicle (SUV), to be deemed as the Yep Plus, is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2024 in China, according to media reports.

Image credit: SAIC-GM-Wuling

Expectations from Baojun Yep Plus

The Yep Plus is an elongated version of the Yep SUV that went on sale in China in May last year. 

The longer wheelbase is clearly visible, while the Yep Plus will be longer than the 3.4-metre Yep, with the overall length expected to duck under the 4-metre mark, an Auto Car India report said. 

The retro-boxy styling has been retained, and even the design of the tail-lights and bumper see little change.

While less details have been revealed, the report suggests that the Yep Plus will get a battery pack that’s larger than the 28.1kWh unit in the Yep, which is said to have a range of 303 km. 

The three-door EV SUV has a single electric motor on the rear axle, generating 68hp and 140Nm of torque with the top speed restricted to 100kph. 

Image credit: Tycho de Feijter's X handle

E260's India arrival

The British automotive marquee's India arm is working on a new top hat for the Comet’s Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform, and this new EV will be a rebadged, mildly restyled Baojun Yep. 

Codenamed E260, will be only slightly larger than the Comet and share its three-door layout, an MG-badged Yep Plus, is unlikely to be introduced here. 

Specification about the upcoming MG Comet EV-based SUV will be revealed closer to its launch in 2025

Meanwhile, MG Motors' parent firm SAIC Motor, has entered into a joint venture with the JSW Group to expand the British brand's India presence. 

The JSW Group holds a 35 percent stake as part of this JV, and is said to be working towards bringing ICE and NEVs, a four-wheeled EV with a maximum speed greater than 32kph, and not more than 40kph, to the market.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 18:09 IST

