English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

Battery maker ACC secures $5 bn financing for 3 European factories

Battery maker ACC secures $5 bn financing for 3 European factories

Business Desk
Battery maker ACC secures $5 bn financing for 3 European factories
Battery maker ACC secures $5 bn financing for 3 European factories | Image:ACC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Auto financing: European automotive battery maker ACC, co-owned by Stellantis, Mercedes and TotalEnergies, on February 12 announced the completion of a major financing round for the development of three "gigafactories" in France, Germany and Italy.

The bank financing worth 4.4 billion euros ($5 billion), a large chunk of its total needed investment estimated at just over 7 billion euros, was one of the largest debt fundraising operations ever carried out in the European automotive sector,  Automotive Cells Company (ACC), said.

Advertisement

Yann Vincent, MD of ACC, said, "This deal with the banks reflects the very high level of confidence of these lenders in the ACC project," 

French lender BNP Paribas acted as exclusive financial adviser to ACC. 

Advertisement

Financing details

The financing deals were struck with a consortium of banks such as BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, the French public bank Bpifrance, insurer Euler Hermes and the Italian export insurer SACE.

Advertisement

The money will fund the construction of four new ACC production lines - a second one in France, a first one in Kaiserslautern in Germany, and two in Termoli in Italy.

They come on top of the company's first production unit producing lithium-ion batteries in Billy-Berclau in northern France, which was opened last year.

Advertisement

The financing, which adds to public subsidies already granted or committed, will be supplemented by new cash injections from the three shareholders of ACC of an unspecified amount, the company said.

As a result, Stellantis will hold a 45 per cent stake in ACC at the end of March, Mercedes-Benz will hold 30 per cent and Saft, owned by oil giant TotalEnergies 25 per cent.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

5 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

5 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

16 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

16 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nag Ashwin's Reaction To Vishwak Sen Starrer Gaami Is Going Viral

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Apple acquires most AI startups in 2024

    Tech 7 minutes ago

  3. Force Motors posts Q3 profit on solid demand for PVs

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. Video Of Rapido Rider Dragging Bike With Passenger Seated On Goes Viral

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. Pep Guardiola on Haaland & De Bruyne

    Videos10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement