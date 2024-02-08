Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:39 IST

Benelli Tornado 400 accelerates into global market

The Benelli Tornado 400 will go up against heavy-weights in this vertical of sport bikes such as KTM RC 390, Yamaha R3, Kawasaki Ninja 400

Business Desk
Benelli Tornado 400 introduced in European markets
Benelli Tornado 400 | Image:Benelli Tornado 400
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Superbike entrant: Benelli has introduced its new mid-weight bike, Benelli Tornado 400, in the European markets. The latest entry-level model in the 300-500 cc bike segment was unveiled at the 2023 edition of EICMA, the world's foremost two-wheeler exhibition.

The new Tornado is expected to have an official launch in Europe, with prices expected to be revealed in the first half of 2024.

Advertisement
Image credit: ECMA 

Style & features

The Benelli Tornado 400 will go up against heavy-weights in this vertical of sport bikes such as KTM RC 390, Yamaha R3, Kawasaki Ninja 400, and the recently-unveiled Aprilia RS457.

Advertisement

Visually, it is reminder of other Tornado models from Benelli’s lineup, with a lean, angular and semi-faired design, the company informed.

The vertically stacked twin-pod LED headlamp on the front apron gives the bike a mean and aggressive look, it said.

Advertisement

The visual focus areas of the motorbike are its upright windscreen, floating tail-section, a split-seat setup, and an upswept exhaust muffler.

The low-set clip-on handlebar and rear-set footpegs make the riding posture very committed.

Advertisement

The rest of the features making it a standout sporting package are the 5-inch full-colour TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity for calls and text alerts, navigation via smartphone app, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a USB charging port.

Image credit: ECMA 

Hardware and powertrain

The Benelli Tornado 400 has a tubular steel frame, a single-sided swingarm, which is suspended on 37mm upside down front forks and a rear monoshock.

The braking duties are handled by 300mm twin discs at the front and a 240mm single disc at the rear, with floating callipers from Nissin. The dual-channel ABS makes for a standard offering.

Advertisement

Tornado 400 is fuelled by a 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor synced with a six-speed gearbox via a torque assisted, slipper clutch, allowing smoother gear changes.

This specific motor pumps out 47.6 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, while abiding by the European A2 licence restrictions.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

37 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

43 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. After Ayodhya, time for Kashi & Mathura? Yogi Adityanath drops big hint

    The Debate16 minutes ago

  3. Pooja, Arjun, Vivek Attend Indian Police Force Actor's Reception

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Congress makes it 'North vs South' over Centre's budget allocation

    The Debate19 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi's pincer attack destroys Congress, sets up tone for 2024 Polls

    The Debate23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement