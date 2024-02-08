Advertisement

Sales push: To bolster sales of its performance-oriented models under the sub-brand ‘M’, BMW India is revamping its retail network in India with its ‘Retail.Next’ concept, inclusive of ‘M’ zones inside these new brand outlets.

Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, said,“There will be dedicated ‘M’ areas with separate themes and livery that relate to BMW’s racing spirit, and the core motive of offering sheer driving pleasure to customers, within every showroom."

In December last year, the German luxury-carmaker inaugurated its first renovated luxury car outlet in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Image credit: BMW India

The store consists of a three-car display zone, a lifestyle and accessories area, and a workshop with three service bays.

The company is also planning to expand its touchpoints for BMW and Mini brands from the present count of 63 in 35 cities to 80 brick and mortar stores in 43 cities by end of the current year (CY) 2026.

Unlike the corporate identity makeover, which involves the revamp of car showrooms with new brand logos and furniture, the German automaker said the Retail.Next strategy is far beyond aesthetic updates.

Image credit: BMW India

BMW M line-up

The top-brass BMW official also pointed out that while enthusiast-oriented models like the M2, introduced in 2023 with a manual transmission have been received extremely well in India, these cars belong to a niche vertical, and therefore, remain low in numbers, citing media reports.

“The M products have been growing rapidly, and are expected to grow further, but their overall numbers are quite small,” he said, citing an Auto Car India report.

The introduction of the M340i, X3 M40i, and X4 M40i have played a pertinent role in improving the sales of its M models within the BMW range of vehicles present in India.