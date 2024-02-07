Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 15:15 IST

BYD electric vehicle availability rises in Berlin

BYD electric vehicle availability rises in Berlin

Business Desk
BYD's five models available in Germany will be showcased at a new BYD-only store in Berlin by Sternauto.
BYD's five models available in Germany will be showcased at a new BYD-only store in Berlin by Sternauto. | Image:BYD
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

BYS in Europe: Chinese electrical vehicle (EV) maker BYD's five models available in Germany will be showcased at a new BYD-only store in Berlin operated by Sternauto, indicating an rapidly encroaching move on European turf.

Sternauto, which has exclusive rights to sell BYD cars in eastern Germany, set up the store to get closer to customers as awareness of the brand grows among Germans seeking an affordable EV.

Advertisement

"One of the biggest topics for BYD is that it is not that familiar to German customers," said Oliver Hein, Head of BYD for Sternauto.

The recognition is growing "exponentially" as the brand invests heavily in marketing, he said.

Advertisement

While most of BYD's revenues still stem from sales in China, the carmaker has set its sights overseas with new manufacturing capacity under construction in Hungary, Brazil, and Thailand.

It sold more EVs than Tesla in the fourth quarter of last year and is growing at a fierce speed, with 2023 net profit expected some 86.5 per cent above 2022 levels.

Advertisement

Already, it is coming under scrutiny from European officials investigating whether carmakers exporting China-made EVs to Europe have an unfair advantage over domestic players, in a sign of the looming regulatory battle between Europe and China as Europe attempts to shield its market from low-cost competition.

While Chinese brands can sell their vehicles in Europe at higher prices than in China and still undercut local pricing, they also face challenges from supply chain bottlenecks to import costs and complex certification requirements.

Advertisement

"There's going to be a major shakeout of Chinese brands in the next 5-10 years," Hein said.

"If someone runs out of steam, they'll be out of the market relatively fast," he said.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  3. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  4. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News32 minutes ago

  5. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement