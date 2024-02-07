Advertisement

Vehicle Launch: French automaker Citroen has finally launched the highly-anticipated automatic gearbox-equipped C3 Aircross in India.

With an introductory ex-showroom pricing starting from Rs 12.85 lakh, the C3 Aircross AT is available in two trims, Plus and Max, which costs Rs 1.30 lakh more than its manual counterpart. It is also the first model on the C-Cubed platform to receive an automatic gearbox, as per an Auto Car India report.

The bookings are ongoing for a token amount of Rs 25,000

Specs, engine

The new AT gearbox is a six-speed torque converter unit sourced from Japanese firm Aisin, which comes synced to the existing 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The power output remains unchanged at 110 hp, while the torque has increased upto 205 Nm, up by 15 Nm, it said.

The gearbox features a manual mode, but does not get paddle shifters. The AT gearbox also brings in remote engine start and AC preconditioning functionality.

This new gearbox is from the same set of gearboxes as the ones used in the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, and the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus for their 1.0-litre TSI engines, and the MG Astor for its 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines according to media reports, it added.

Exterior, interior aspects

The SUV continues to remain sparsely equipped, missing out on features like a sunroof, ventilated seats, auto climate control, wireless charging, electrically operated ORVMs, alongside a 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a digital instrument cluster, according to media reports.

There are also no visual differentiators on the outside to mark it out from the manual variants.

At the present price, the C3 Aircross AT undercuts all the entry-level AT variants of rival automotive makers like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

The much-awaited SUV continues to be the sole model in the segment to offer seven seats.