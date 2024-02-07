Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

Citroen introduces C3 Aircross' latest variant in India

Citroen has finally launched the highly-anticipated automatic gearbox-equipped C3 Aircross in India.

Business Desk
Citroen introduces C3 Aircross' latest variant in India
Citroen introduces C3 Aircross' latest variant in India | Image:Youtube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vehicle Launch: French automaker Citroen has finally launched the highly-anticipated automatic gearbox-equipped C3 Aircross in India.

With an introductory ex-showroom pricing starting from Rs 12.85 lakh, the C3 Aircross AT is available in two trims, Plus and Max, which costs Rs 1.30 lakh more than its manual counterpart. It is also the first model on the C-Cubed platform to receive an automatic gearbox, as per an Auto Car India report.

Advertisement

The bookings are ongoing for a token amount of Rs 25,000

Specs, engine

The new AT gearbox is a six-speed torque converter unit sourced from Japanese firm Aisin, which comes synced to the existing 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The power output remains unchanged at 110 hp, while the torque has increased upto 205 Nm, up by 15 Nm, it said.

The gearbox features a manual mode, but does not get paddle shifters. The AT gearbox also brings in remote engine start and AC preconditioning functionality.

Advertisement

This new gearbox is from the same set of gearboxes as the ones used in the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, and the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus for their 1.0-litre TSI engines, and the MG Astor for its 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines according to media reports, it added.

Exterior, interior aspects

The SUV continues to remain sparsely equipped, missing out on features like a sunroof, ventilated seats, auto climate control, wireless charging, electrically operated ORVMs, alongside a 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a digital instrument cluster, according to media reports.

There are also no visual differentiators on the outside to mark it out from the manual variants.

Advertisement

At the present price, the C3 Aircross AT undercuts all the entry-level AT variants of rival automotive makers like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

The much-awaited SUV continues to be the sole model in the segment to offer seven seats.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  4. What Is Monkey Spit Coffee? Decoding The Most Unusual Beverage

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  5. 3 Best Sites to Buy Facebook Likes in 2024 (Real and Safe)

    Initiatives15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement