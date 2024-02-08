Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Eicher e-trucks to advance mid-mile connectivity at ITC locations

ITC, along with its vendor partners, will gradually deploy over 100 units of India's inaugural 5.5-tonne electric vehicle, the Eicher Pro 2055 EV, for mid-mile

Business Desk
Eicher e-trucks to advance mid-mile connectivity at ITC locations
Eicher e-trucks to advance mid-mile connectivity at ITC locations | Image:Eicher
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mid-mile Connectivity: Eicher Trucks and Buses, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) Limited, has collaborated with ITC Limited to advance sustainable, eco-friendly mid-mile logistics solutions at various ITC locations in India.

As part of this partnership, ITC, along with its vendor partners, will gradually deploy over 100 units of India's inaugural 5.5-tonne electric vehicle, the Eicher Pro 2055 EV, for mid-mile transportation from ITC warehouses to customer destinations, according to an official company statement.

The initial deliveries commenced in December 2023, covering key metros such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO of VECV, said, "The partnership aligns with VECV’s goal of providing modern logistics solutions focused on enhanced productivity and efficiency. The Eicher Pro 2055 EV, equipped with a 100 per cent connected ecosystem, including the My Eicher app and an industry-first Uptime Centre, aims to ensure maximum uptime for Eicher customers."

"The vehicle, featuring a 12 ft deck length and two container solutions, will offer both fast and slow charging options tailored to specific application requirements. The service package considers factors such as charging infrastructure availability, operational needs, charging time limitations, battery capacity, and overall energy management strategies for the fleet," he said.

Additionally, the vehicle will incorporate Eicher’s advanced telematics solution and receive support from the My Eicher services.

Sandeep Sule, Divisional Chief Executive for Trade Marketing and Distribution at ITC Limited, emphasized the importance of building resilient green supply chains as part of ITC’s Next Strategy.

"This strategy aims to shape the next phase of growth and structural competitiveness by deploying electric vehicles in end-to-end logistics operations, aligning with the goals of Green Logistics and a sustainable supply chain," he said.

Further, Sule highlighted the need to enhance the current EV charging infrastructure to increase the usage of electric vehicles in the nation.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

