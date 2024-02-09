Euler Motors to supply 2,000 HiLoad EVs to Magenta Mobility

Advertisement

EV partnership: Electric Vehicle (EV) players Euler Motors and Magenta Mobility have announced extension of their partnership with a new order of 2,000 HiLoad EVs, after the successful delivery of 500 vehicles from Euler Motors to Magenta.

This order comes in the wake of a four-year long partnership between Euler Motors and Magenta Mobility.

Advertisement

Manufactured at Euler Motors' facility in Palwal, Haryana, these EVs are expected to be delivered within the next 18 months.

The ‘Made in India, Made for India’ vehicles will power clients with different types of use cases across varying terrain and weather conditions, enabling them with 30 per cent higher earnings than any other 3W cargo in India.

Advertisement

The HiLoad EVs offer a 13kWh battery pack, a certified range of 170 km.

Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of Euler Motors said, "This continued collaboration will not only drive the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in India but will also inspire a nationwide shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation."

Advertisement

Maxson Lewis, MD and CEO of Magenta Mobility, said, “The decision to scale up significantly with an additional 2,000 electric vehicles is a testimony to our continued partnership."