Bus Market: German transportation firm FlixBus announced its official launch in India to tap into the second-largest bus market globally, and enhance the intercity passenger transportation through convenient travel options offerings at competitive prices.

The introduction of FlixBus in India would primarily connect major cities and routes across New Delhi, Himachal, J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, and UP.

The tickets for FlixBus India have been made available for purchase.

The buses will hit the inaugural routes from February 6 at a special launch price of Rs 99. These routes will link Delhi with popular destinations such as Ayodhya, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Manali, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Ajmer, Katra, Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Jodhpur, Dharamshala, Lucknow, and Amritsar.

The comprehensive network will feature 59 stops and over 200 connections in total.

Additionally, FlixBus will exclusively operate premium bus models equipped with BS6 engines, adhering to strict emission norms and proliferating environmental sustainability



André Schwämmlein, CEO of Flix, said, "We are thrilled to expand FlixBus into India, marking our presence in our 43rd country and one of the largest bus markets globally. Our mission aligns perfectly with India's pursuit of sustainable, safe, and affordable travel options for all."