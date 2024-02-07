Hero Karizma CE on display at Hero World 2024 

Advertisement

Special Look: The two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has introduced a special edition of its sports bike Karizma XMR at the Hero World 2024, where the New-Delhi headquartered firm introduced the street bike Xtreme 125R and the Mavrick 440.

This special edition of the Karizma XMR pays homage to Hero Motocorp's founder, Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal, and commemorates his 100 birth anniversary. This limited edition sport bike will have 100 units made available for purchase, and is slated to go on sale in July this year.

Karizma CE001 features

The Karizma CE001’s design includes a quarter-fairing, reminiscent of the original Karizma and most of the body panels are made of carbon fibre.

Focusing on a particular theme, the Karizma CE is equipped with a handlebar, not clip-ons like the XMR. There is also a badge on the tank with Dr Brijmohan’s face on it, while the entire body has billet-machined components such as the footpegs and the swingarm.

This limited sports bike edition is based on the Karizma XMR and is fuelled by a liquid-cooled, 210cc, single-cylinder engine.

The CE001 has been manufactured with very premium cycle parts such as a USD fork, an Ohlins monoshock, radial front brake caliper and it rolls on grippy Pirelli tyres.

The engine has been mated to a six-speed gearbox and features a hydraulic actuator for the clutch.

Most of the body panels on the Karizma CE are made of carbon fibre and it even features an Akrapovic exhaust muffler, considered one of the top exhaust systems.