TRENDING /
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:32 IST

Hero MotoCorp appoints CG Motors as Nepal distributor

In a move to further expand its footprints in Nepal, Hero MotoCorp and CG Motors will set-up a greenfield facility for assembling products

Nitin Waghela
Hero MotoCorp appoints CG Motors as Nepal distributor
Hero MotoCorp appoints CG Motors as Nepal distributor | Image:Hero MotoCorp
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Two-wheeler distribution: Hero MotoCorp, the world’s top manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has appointed the diversified CG Motors as its distributor in Nepal.

Hero MotoCorp forayed into Nepal in 2014 and over the years has established itself as the leading two-wheeler maker in the country, with favourable response for its iconic brands such as the Super Splendor and Xpulse 200 motorbikes, according to a regulatory filing.  

The Chaudhary Group (CG), a prominent leader in Nepal’s business arena, operates an expansive network of over 160 companies and 123 brands globally.

In a move to further expand its footprints in Nepal, Hero MotoCorp and CG Motors will set-up a greenfield facility for assembling products, while simultaneously bringing new investments leading to job opportunities in the country.

Image credit: Hero MotoCorp

The facility will be located in Nawalpur district with an installed capacity of 75,000 units per annum. The operations are slated to commence from March 2024.

Sanjay Bhan, Head of Global Business at Hero MotoCorp, said, "In the near future, we plan to further strengthen our operations across the country and introduce a slew of new products that will excite the market."

Nirvana Chaudhary, Managing Director at Chaudhary Group, said, “This partnership marks CG Motors’ ambitious re-entry into the automotive market, leveraging Hero MotoCorp's renowned products and services.”

Image credit: Hero MotoCorp

In addition to the motorcycles, the two-wheeler maker also has its scooter range present like Destini 125, Maestro Edge, and Pleasure+ models.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 18:21 IST

