Bike Launch: The homegrown two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the new Xtreme 125R , according to media reports.

The sporty motor vehicle's IBS version is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 95,000, and Rs 99,500 for ABS variant.

Image credit: YouTube screengrab

Stylistic upgrades

The design of the Xtreme 125R is a differentiating factor when compared against most commuters on the market due to its sporty look.

The front end gets a low-slung full-LED headlamp with a design similar to the Xtreme 200S’ unit, while the fuel tank and rear section look buff and comes with the split-seat setup.

Coming to colour scheme, the Xtreme 125R in blue with silver, black and red with black tonnes.

Engine, structural aspects

Now, fuelling the latest offering from Hero MotoCorp is a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that churns out 11.5bhp and 10.5Nm and is synced to a five-speed gearbox.

The Hero Xtreme 125R rides on 37 mm telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, while the braking is done by a front disc and the option of a drum or disc at the rear.

The feature upgrades also includes 125R offers full-LED lighting and an interesting-looking LCD screen.

The closest rival of the new Xtreme is the TVS Raider 125 priced around Rs 95,000 for the single-disc variant.