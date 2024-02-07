English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Hero MotoCorp January sales rise 22%, export jumps 75%

Hero MotoCorp January sales rise 22%, export jumps 75%

Nitin Waghela
Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp | Image:Hero MotoCorp
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Hero MotoCorp Sales: The world’s top manufacturer of two-wheelers posted a 22 per cent sales growth to 4,33,598 lakh units in January 2024, as against 3,56,690 units in the same period in 2023.

The domestic two-wheeler sales zoomed 20.5 per cent high to 4.21 lakh units in January, as compared to 3.49 lakh units in the same month previous year. 

The company's export sales rose 75 per cent to 12,664 units, from 7,253 units in the same period in 2023. 

In the motorbike vertical, the New-Delhi headquartered firm saw a 20.5 per cent increase in sales to 4.02 lakh units from 3.34 lakh units in the corresponding period last year. 

The scooter segment witnessed an 36.8 uptick in sales to 31,542 units during January 2024 from 23,052 units in the same period last year. 

In the beginning of 2024, Hero MotoCorp unveiled its future roadmap at the second edition of Hero World with the debut of Mavrick 440, an upper-premium segment bike. 

Alongside the Mavrick 440, the two-wheeler major launched the latest premium motorcycle, Xtreme 125R in the 125 cc segment.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 19:54 IST

