Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Hero MotoCorp projects double-digit growth in two-wheeler industry in FY25

The domestic two-wheeler manufacturers anticipate the product volume to rise by 7-10 per cent during FY25

Business Desk
Hero MotoCorp projects double-digit growth in two-wheeler industry in FY25
Hero MotoCorp projects double-digit growth in two-wheeler industry in FY25 | Image:Hero MotoCorp
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Growth projections: Hero MotoCorp expects the two-wheeler industry to grow by double digits in the next fiscal year backed by the premiumisation trend, particularly seen in the 125cc+ segments and higher average selling prices.

The domestic two-wheeler manufacturers anticipate the product volume to rise by 7-10 per cent during FY25, with higher performance margins expected from the 125cc+ segment, as per media reports.

Advertisement

Bajaj Auto's Executive Director, Rakesh Sharma, anticipates a 8-10 per cent growth in current fiscal year and expects 125cc and higher displacement motorcycles market share to surpass entry-level bikes share over next three years, citing media reports.

Meanwhile, the 125cc+ segment growth outpaces overall sales in the recent years due to the increased demand for higher displacement motorcycles among the younger demographic.

Advertisement

However, sales of the entry-level, commuter motorcycles, and popular choices for new riders and daily commuters, have witnessed a slow recovery after the pandemic. This is due to the weak demand in rural areas, higher prices and borrowing costs, as per media reports.

Notably, Hero Motocorp is keen on rural customers and expects growth in that market in the coming months.

Advertisement

Niranjan Gupta told the analysts that “We expect the industry to grow in double digits on revenue in the coming year. The premium segment has been outstripping the growth. There is premiumisation in every segment."

“At the bottom of the pyramid, heavy capex trends, digital inclusion and the hospitality industry are lifting sentiments. We see positive signals from the rural sector as well, and we see the growth picking up in that segment in the coming quarters," he said.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

5 minutes ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

8 minutes ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

12 minutes ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

19 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

25 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

31 minutes ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

7 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

19 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. जयंत ने पकड़ा BJP का हाथ! RLD नेता बोले- अखिलेश का खाता नहीं खुलने देंगे

    5 minutes ago

  2. 'WE WILL LOSE but...': Stump mic catches Tiwari's encouraging words

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | Mamata Govt Cornered as Sandeshkhali Turns Into Battlefield

    Politics News8 minutes ago

  4. Fighter Box Office: Film Struggles To Cross ₹200 Crore Mark in India

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. Know how Gmail will reduce spam emails

    Web Stories12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement