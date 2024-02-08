Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

Hero MotoCorp to introduce XPuslse 210 in 2025

The New-Delhi headquartered bike manufacturer was recently spotted testing the next-gen Xpulse in India.

Business Desk
Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp (Representative Image) | Image:Hero MotoCorp
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
2025 Launch: The two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp will launch the XPulse 210, an adventure-bike, based on a new platform in 2025, according to media reports.

The expected price-range for the upcoming bike is between Rs 1,70,000 - Rs 1,50,000.

The New-Delhi headquartered bike manufacturer was recently spotted testing the next-gen Xpulse in India, and amid conitnious speculation the model lkely to hit the country roads next year will be XPulse 210 rather than XPulse 400.

The next-generation XPulse 210 will be made around the same chassis and engine that which is has been seen on the Karizma XMR.

While the majority of the design elements will be carried forward from the current generation of XPulse 200, the mechanical and cycle parts of the new XPulse will be brand new, as per media reports.

Over the years, XPulse 200 has managed to attract a loyal fanbase of riders from all age groups brackets.

The present 200cc engine is oil-cooled and makes 19bhp of peak power. This bike performs quite well in city conditions but loses breath when ridden on the highways. So, the new 210cc liquid-cooled engine will address this issue as this motor makes 25bhp and 20.4Nm of maximum torque.

This motor is also linked to a six-speed gearbox.

Hero MotoCorp believes that the Indian market will respond well to the XPulse 210 and as a result of that, as per media reports. 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

