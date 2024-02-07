English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Hero Splendor e-bike could feature GoGoA1’s newly developed kit

Hero Splendor's e-bike could possibly feature the GoGoA1’s newly developed kit, rather than the current electric conversion kit

Business Desk
Hero Splendor electric bike
Hero Splendor electric bike | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

e-bike Kit: Hero MotoCorp's Splendor electric, which underwent spy testing in Pune, could possibly feature the GoGoA1’s newly developed kit, rather than the current electric conversion kit on sale.

Electric mobility is currently witnessing a higher than expected growth in India, as the country is the largest market for the two-wheeler segment, according to media reports.

Advertisement

GoGoA1 is among the top players operating in two-wheeler EV space, and their approach to electric mobility includes electrifying the present internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, rather than pushing for new electrical vehicles.

Image credit: Hero MotoCorp

The possibilties about GoGoA1 arose after an electric Hero Splendor underwent a spy testing in Pune. The Hero Splendor prototype motorcycle comes with a red temporary number plates and camouflaging all over its body, including its engine bay.

Advertisement

Looking at the motorcycle though pictures circulated online, the prototype bike is a Hero Splendor with the seat cover reading Splendor. The Rear grab rail design suggests that this particular motorcycle might be an older unit.

Also, the overall condition of this motorcycle suggests that it could be an older bike, as the bike was spot tested in Pune with the prototype electric powertrain, as per media reports.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the prototype has been likely developed by GoGoA1, the leading company to create electric conversion kits, however,  there is a possibility of this being the work of a new player that is yet to reveal its identity, as per media reports.

Speculation of a new conversation kit till surrounds the launch of this upcoming bike, meanwhile, GoGoA1 has already made an electric conversion kit dedicated to the entire range of Splendor motorbikes.

Advertisement

However, there may be a new kit under testing that could consist of an upgraded battery for an improved range from a single charge.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  2. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  4. Microsoft in talks with CISPE to address EU antitrust complaint

    Tech 12 minutes ago

  5. Brutal Attack On Indian Student In Chicago Captured On CCTV

    Videos13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement