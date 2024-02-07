Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

Hero Xtreme 125R First Look

Hero MotoCorp's Xtreme 125R's first look, and feature updates

Business Desk
Hero Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R | Image:Hero MotoCorp
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
First Look: Hero MotoCorp's Xtreme 125R with its new design exemplifies a premium 125 cc sports bike with multiple new crucial updates. 

Exteriors 

The new Xtreme 125R looks big and different, while offering riders a more premium feel. The eye-catching details like its take on the headlamp designs reminds riders of a certain Kawasaki. The same look is seen on the side as with a large, meaty, well-shaped tank and the edgy tail section, as per media reports. It surely looks massive compared to the other 125 cc bikes.

Powertrain, specs 

The powertrain, is an air-cooled 125cc, single-cylinder engine developing 11.5 hp at 8,00 rpm.

For a 125 cc bike, it makes for a good amount of power and holds up well in the power wars with the 125S Pulsar, its closes rival.

On the efficiency front, the bike is rated at 66 kmpl, while the 0-60 km/h is 5.9 seconds. This sports bike also boast of the i3S idle stop-start system, as per media reports.

The Xtreme 125R also claims to have the widest rear tyre at 120/80 section plus 37 mm front suspension, as per an Auto Car India report.

The other prominent features are the projector LED headlamp, winkers, a signature LED tail lamp, an LCD instrument cluster with gear position indicator, and Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS alerts.

The Xtreme 125R is priced at Rs 95,000 and inclusive of ABS it comes at Rs 99,500. 

The bike is priced on an equal footing with rivals and packs in an aggressive look which will be its main talking point.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

