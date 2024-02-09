Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Honda Motors confirms presence of EV sports car

Honda Motor's CEO Toshihiro Mibe revealed that Honda is already “researching sports cars in the EV era”

Business Desk
Honda Motors EV sports car
Honda Motors EV sports car | Image:Honda Motors
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
e-Sports vehicle: The Honda NSX, a rear-wheel mid-drive drive sport car, is tipped to make a comeback as an electric vehicle (EV) in the coming years as part of the Japanese firm’s radical new EV line-up.

Following the unveiling of the new Honda “Saloon” EV sedan concept, which will become the first car in the new 0 Series line-up, Honda Motors' CEO Toshihiro Mibe revealed that Honda is already “researching sports cars in the EV era”.

He also confirmed the presence of "a sports car” at their R&D centre. He stopped short of confirming any details of what the production version of Honda’s first electric sports car would look like, but did reveal that work is “steadily proceeding”.

0 Series EV range

The sports car is set to serve as a halo for the 0 Series range of electric cars. These models will hit the market from 2026, and they would be aimed at maximising interior space, reducing battery weight and improving efficiency, all while promoting the ‘joy of driving’ with a focus on driver engagement.

As part of this line-up, the sports car will take its lead from the 0 Series concept revealed at CES earlier last month in adopting a low-slung, cab-forward profile and a minimalist, driver-focused cockpit that aims to eradicate distractions, as per an Auto Car India report.

The battery will be significantly slimmer than those fitted to Honda’s current EVs and propulsion will come courtesy of e-axle drive units, which comprise the motors, inverters and gearboxes in one compact unit to optimise interior space, it said.

Mibe said a sporting EV will “have a completely different taste” from any performance car Honda has launched before, hinting that a core component of the R&D programme is investigating how such a car can have a distinct character and be truly engaging to drive.

Third-gen NSX confirmed as an EV in 2011

CEO of Honda Motors, Toshihiro Mibe, had way back in 2011confirmed plans to revive the NSX for a third generation with an electrified powertrain, as he believed “electric or hybrid vehicles can be fun as well as economical," as per media reports.

More recently, he doubled down on this notion at the reveal of the new Prelude coupe concept. He called the sporty hybrid a showcase of “Honda’s unalterable sports mindset” and pointed to the firm’s continued involvement in Formula 1 as a sign that it remains committed to performance, as per an Auto Car India report.

For India, Honda is currently focusing on its mass market line-up that includes the City and Amazesedans, and the Elevate SUV. The brand has also begun work on its first EV SUV, which is internally known as the Honda Ace EV.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

