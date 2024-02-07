Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

Honda NX500 pre-booking opens for Rs 10,000, launch to follow

Honda NX500 is expected to arrive in India in 2024

Business Desk
Honda NX500 pre-booking opens for Rs 10,000, launch to follow
Honda NX500 pre-booking opens for Rs 10,000, launch to follow | Image:Honda
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Honda's latest launch: The adventure tourer bike Honda NX500 is expected to arrive in India after its launch at EICMA 2023 held in Milan.

The mid-weight adventure bike with a similar outlook to CB500X should join the Honda Motorcycles and Scooters models Transalp 750 and Africa Twin in the country. The motorbike is poised to get several key updates over its predecessor.

Image credit: Honda

Honda NX500: Design and features

The new motorbike is expected to have a slightly larger fairing, a new LED headlight, and a taller windscreen up front. The dual-tone paint scheme with blacked-out internals give it a slightly sportier edge, according to media reports.

At 196 kg, the NX500 weighs falls in the same weight category as the new Royal Enfield Himalayan with a seat height of 830 mm.

The bike will be available in two colour variants, red and black, and deliveries are reportedly poised to begin as early as February-March.

Image credit: Honda 

Hardware specs, engine

Unlike the CB500X and prominent rivals, the NX500 utilises twin disc brakes at the front. Braking hardware is supplied by Nissin and dual-channel ABS is standard. Another change to the CB500X is the five-inch TFT dash found on the NX500.

The Honda NX500 is fuelled by the same liquid-cooled 471cc, parallel-twin engine found in the erstwhile CB500X, and it is rated for 47.5 hp and 43 Nm in this application.

Image credit: Honda

Price expectations

The last recorded price for the CB500X was Rs 5.79 lakh before it was discontinued, price expectations from the new NX500 is similar.

The cost of Honda NX500 is anticipated to sit closer to Kawasaki Versys 650 which is worth Rs 7.77 lakh, than competitors like the Royal Enfield Himalayan, whose prices are settled between Rs 2.85 lakh - Rs 2.98 lakh, and the KTM 390 Adventure priced between Rs 2.81 lakh-Rs 3.61 lakh.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

