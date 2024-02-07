Husqvarna launches Vitpilen 250, Svartpilen 401 bikes in India

Husqvarna has launched the Vitpilen 250 and the Svartpilen 401 in India | Image: Husqvarna

Premium Bikes: The Austrian two-wheeler maker has launched the Vitpilen 250 and the Svartpilen 401 in India with ex-showroom prices of Rs 2.19 lakh and Rs 2.92 lakh, respectively.

The revamped models have completely new engines, a redesigned chassis, new technology, and fresh styling, signifying a comprehensive overhaul. While the Vitpilen 250 is a roadster and the Svartpilen a scrambler, both motorcycles have similar shared elements.

Image credit: Husqvarna

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 has a round headlight, clip-on bars, minimalist bodywork, and offers a slightly forward riding position. Suspension duties are carried out by 43mm USD forks, a rear monoshock while it also gets dual-disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, 17-inch wheels, and a 5-inch LCD instrument console.

The motorcycle is powered by a 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, delivering 30 bhp and 25 Nm of torque—utilizing the same LC4 engine as the KTM 250 Duke. It features a six-speed gearbox with a quickshifter and includes ABS modes, traction control, ride-by-wire, and more.

Image credit: Husqvarna

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

The street bike Svartpilen 401, which is based on the Gen 3 390 Duke, has all the updates made to the Vitpilen, and looks bike roomier than before. The 399cc single-cylinder engine is rated for the same 46 hp and 39 Nm as in the KTM, while main frame and cycle parts have also remained mostly unchanged.

The main points of differences between the two newly-introduced bikes is that the Svartpilen 401 rolls on 17-inch tubed wire-spoke wheels shod with premium Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR rubber.

The fuel capacity stands lower than the 390 Duke at 13.5 litres, although the Svartpilen weighs 3 kg heavier. While the seat height stays the same as the Vitpilen 250 at 820mm, the ground clearance for both bikes has been altered to 177 mm.