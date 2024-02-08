Advertisement

Premium motorbikes: The Swedish-two-wheeler maker Husqvarna has informed dealers on a new launch details expected to happen, possibly for its India market around January 21, as per an Auto Car India report.

The top candidate for this launch is the next-generation Svartpilen 401, as it has undergone various levels of testing in the country last year, featuring India-spec bits like a saree guard.

The recent surge of new models in the 400-450cc segment has encouraged Bajaj Auto to grow the Husqvarna range in India and include options in this displacement, and price range, it said.

In 2019, Bajaj Auto had informed on its plans to introduce Husqvarna Svartpilen as part of its pro-biking business unit, which is focused on handling the premium biking vertical.

Image credit: Husqvarna Svartpilen

Svartpilen 401 performance

This next-generation Svartpilen will be based on the latest KTM 390 Duke platform, and receive the larger 399cc engine, which should boost power output up towards the 45hp mark, it said.

The chassis package should also be carried over from the KTM, setting expectations to see a new trellis frame and an offset monoshock.

This should have the effect of simultaneously lowering the seat height and increasing the ground clearance, as witnessed on the Duke.

Presently, the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are both priced at Rs 2.25 lakh, lower than the KTM 250 Duke, that costs Rs 2.39 lakh.

However, the Huskies continue to be based on the last-generation 250cc platform, while the Duke has moved onto the next generation.

Image Credit: YouTube Screen grab

Svartpilen 401 price expectations

A smaller delta can be linked between the KTM 390 Duke and the incoming Svartpilen 401, but the Swedish cousin should still undercut the Austrian on price.

The Duke sells for Rs 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), so expectations are that the Svartpilen will arrive closer to the Rs 3 lakh mark, as per an Auto Car India report.

Alternatively, the less likely possibility is that Husqvarna could update the Svartpilen and/or Vitpilen 250 that are presently available for sale in India, to bring them up to date by basing them on the new 250 Duke platform, it said.

This would also see things like an offset mono-shock and the new chassis package featuring on the updated bikes.

The engine would be the new 250cc motor from the latest 250 Duke, although, it shares many dimensions and figures with the older engine on paper, it is actually an all-new motor that has a very different character, the report claimed.