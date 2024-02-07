Advertisement

Line-up: The Hyundai Motor Company's recent launch of Creta Facelift has been a success for the Korean brand given the 12,000 units sales on an average per month. Expanding the Creta’s line-up is a sure way to capitalise on economies of scale, thereby increasing margins by a significant amount.

Hyundai is looking to do the same by introducing two new versions of the popular midsize SUV early in 2025, meanwhile, The Creta-based Alcazar three-row SUV is also due a facelift, according to media reports.

Image credit: Hyundai

Creta's EV model

The Korean automaker will add its third EV to its portfolio, and it will be in the all-important mass-market segment, as per an Auto Car India report.

According to spy shots circulating online, the Creta EV should have an ulterior exterior styling, as compared to the Creta facelift, and share some interior bits with the Ioniq 5.

The e-Creta model will be fueled by a 45kWh battery pack, supplied by LG Chem, and share the 138hp, 255 Nm electric motor as seen in the latest-generation, entry-level Kona EV, it said.

When it comes to affordable EVs, Hyundai is considered a late entrant. While the Korean automotive brand has brought out the Kona Electric in 2019, and more recently the Ioniq 5, none of these electrical vehicles have enticed mass market buyers, due to a high-end price point of Rs 45.95 lakh price point for the latter model.

Image credit: Hyundai

Tarun Garg, COO at Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are trying to see how we can introduce more EVs to India as we feel we have been late, and have a lot of catching up to do. We want to come in the high-volume EV segment. We anticipate around 20-22 percent penetration of EVs in the PV market by 2030."

Garg mentioned that the company is evaluating both ICE-derived, as well as ground-up EVs for the Indian market, as the size of the country offers it the potential for introducing both types of EVs.

The Creta-based EV will make its India debut at the end of 2024, with prices likely to be announced in the first quarter of 2025.

Image credit: Hyundai

Creta N Line

Hyundai India is also expanding its performance-oriented N Line line-up by planning to unveil the Creta N Line, which will also arrive in early 2025.

The i20 N Line and Venue N Line, the Creta N Line will undergo subtle tweaks to the exterior, N Line-specific red accents, mixed with gloss black and faux-brushed aluminium bits, when compared to the Creta facelift, which was launched on January 17.

The interior is also expected to get an all-black theme, N Line specific gear lever and steering wheel with red stitching, among other bits.

The Creta N Line is expected to be fueled by the latest 160hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, however, there's no update availability with a manual gearbox option.

The Creta facelift has this engine synced to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto only.

The automotive major is also expected to put in a sportier suspension setup, sounding exhaust and tweaked steering dynamics, similar to its N Line models.