Updated February 13th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Jawa 350 in new colour scheme showcased in India; launch soon

The Jawa 350 in blue colour scheme showcased in India is expected to be launched soon

Business Desk
Jawa 350 in new colour scheme showcased in India; launch soon | Image:Classic Legends
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bike variant: At Mahindra’s Blues Festival, Classic Legends showcased the all-new Jawa 350 Blue at its experience zone.

Launched last month at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.14 lakh, the heavily reworked Jawa 350 is a successor to the older Jawa standard. The new blue colour scheme is the fourth shade on offer with the modern retro motorcycle.

Currently, Jawa 350 is available in three paint schemes, Maroon, Black, and Mystique Orange.

The blue colour option will soon be available on its way to the 400 Jawa Yezdi showrooms across the country. This year’s theme for Mahindra Blues Festival is ‘Celebrating the Women in Blues’ paying homage to the legendary music genre through this vibrant new colour scheme.

The new blue paint option features a triple-tone finish on the fuel tank with chrome detailing on the sides and a blue finish at the centre, while the golden pinstripes adding a contrast and accentuating the classic appeal of the motorcycle.

Jawa 350 powertrain

Besides the new shade, everything else remains the same. Powering Jawa 350 is a 334cc liquid-cooled single cylinder engine that produces 22 bhp and 28.2 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

The motorcycle rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, while the suspension setup consists of telescopic front forks, and dual rear shocks. Braking is handled by 280 mm front and 24 0mm disc brakes supported by dual-channel ABS. It offers a ground clearance of 178 mm and tips the weighing scale at 194 kg.

