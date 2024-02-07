Advertisement

Bike Launch: The Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has a new addition to its family line-up with the launch of Jawa 350 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.15 lakh to strengthen its position in the mid-capacity segment.

CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, Ashish Singh Joshi, said, "The new Jawa 350 is more than a motorcycle; it's a legacy reborn. We've crafted a machine that respects its legendary past while embracing the future. It's the perfect representation of the Jawa way, a seamless blend of classic appeal and modern functionality," citing media reports.

Image credit: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles

Key Features

The biggest change from the classic Jawa to the reintroduced Jawa 350 is the new liquid-cooled, 334cc, single-cylinder engine which is rated for 22.5hp at 7,000rpm and 28.1Nm of torque at 5,000rpm.

The peak torque has gone up by 1Nm and is delivered earlier in the rev band, although the power has reduced by 4.8hp in comparison to the earlier 293cc engine. A six-speed ‘box is also on offer along with a slip and assist clutch, according to media reports.

The latest Jawa 350 at 194kg still weighs 1kg less than the Royal Enfield Classic 350, its top rival, with a 13.5 litre fully-brimmed fuel tank. The seat height now stands at a 790mm and the new Jawa 350 gets 178mm of ground clearance.

image credit: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles

The new 334cc mill is nestled inside a true-to-form double cradle frame suspended by a 35mm telescopic fork and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers, as per an Auto Car India report.

Braking duties are handled by a 280mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS being standard. The Jawa 350 also gets spoked rims and tubed tyres with sizes of 100/90-18 (front) and 130/70-18 (rear).

Image credit: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles

The Jawa 350 is poised to be slightly below the top-spec Royal Enfield Classic 350 priced at Rs 2.25 lakh.

The home-grown two-wheeler brand's latest addition is available in three colour variants- the Mystique Orange shade, the classic Jawa maroon, and black.