Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

Jawa Yezdi introduces Jawa 350 at Rs 2.15 lakh

The biggest change from the classic Jawa to the reintroduced Jawa 350 is the new liquid-cooled, 334cc, single-cylinder engine

Business Desk
Jawa Yezdi introduces Jawa 350 at Rs 2.15 lakh
Jawa Yezdi introduces Jawa 350 at Rs 2.15 lakh | Image:Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bike Launch: The Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has a new addition to its family line-up with the launch of Jawa 350 at an ex-showroom price of  Rs 2.15 lakh to strengthen its position in the mid-capacity segment.

CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, Ashish Singh Joshi, said, "The new Jawa 350 is more than a motorcycle; it's a legacy reborn. We've crafted a machine that respects its legendary past while embracing the future. It's the perfect representation of the Jawa way, a seamless blend of classic appeal and modern functionality," citing media reports.

Advertisement
Image credit: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles

Key Features

The biggest change from the classic Jawa to the reintroduced Jawa 350 is the new liquid-cooled, 334cc, single-cylinder engine which is rated for 22.5hp at 7,000rpm and 28.1Nm of torque at 5,000rpm.

Advertisement

The peak torque has gone up by 1Nm and is delivered earlier in the rev band, although the power has reduced by 4.8hp in comparison to the earlier 293cc engine. A six-speed ‘box is also on offer along with a slip and assist clutch, according to media reports.

The latest Jawa 350 at 194kg still weighs 1kg less than the Royal Enfield Classic 350, its top rival, with a 13.5 litre fully-brimmed fuel tank. The seat height now stands at a 790mm and the new Jawa 350 gets 178mm of ground clearance.

Advertisement
image credit: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles

The new 334cc mill is nestled inside a true-to-form double cradle frame suspended by a 35mm telescopic fork and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers, as per an Auto Car India report.

Braking duties are handled by a 280mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS being standard. The Jawa 350 also gets spoked rims and tubed tyres with sizes of 100/90-18 (front) and 130/70-18 (rear).

Advertisement
Image credit: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles

The Jawa 350 is poised to be slightly below the top-spec Royal Enfield Classic 350 priced at Rs 2.25 lakh.

The home-grown two-wheeler brand's latest addition is available in three colour variants- the Mystique Orange shade, the classic Jawa maroon, and black.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News25 minutes ago

  2. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News35 minutes ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor Teases Cop Drama Deva, Says 'It's An Edgy Action Thriller'

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  5. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement