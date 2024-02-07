Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Land Rover Defender convertible revealed, built by Heritage Customs

Heritage Customs will manufacture only five examples of the upcoming Defender convertible

Business Desk
Land Rover Defender Convertible
Land Rover Defender Convertible | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  2 min read
  • 2 min read


Convertible vehicles: The Dutch coachbuilder Heritage Customs has started the production of the Land Rover Defender convertible, with the second example already underway at its enter factory in the Netherlands.

Heritage Customs will manufacture only five examples of the upcoming Defender convertible, as per an Auto Car India report.

The new convertible is based on the latest L663-generation Defender 90, the Valiance Convertible has been heavily modified to feature a sixth seat, forged wheels, bespoke leather trim, sports seats and other changes to both its interior and exterior, as per media reports.

The Valiance Defender has been finished with Sunbeam Yellow paint, with contrasting exterior features in black, including the vehicle’s roll cage, front bonnet plates and side air vents. Its fabric top is handmade and electronically controlled. Inside, the Valiance Defender is fitted with black quilted upholstery, aluminum paneling and an additional passenger seat positioned in the centre of the front row. It also features yellow stitching to match the exterior paintwork.

The customisation itself costs a staggering Rs 59 lakh, excluding modifications to the powertrain, that remain in factory specification as chosen by the customer.

 Co-owner of the Heritage Customs, Niels van Roij, said the convertible “embraces the [Defender] 90 body style and the history of this motor car in its previous generation, with the charming soft-top," citing an Auto Car India report.

Previously, the Dutch designer had launched a Rolls-Royce Wraith-based shooting brake and an estate-bodied Tesla Model S.

The company said the Valiance Convertible precedes another drop-top conversion, which it describes as the “next iteration of the Heritage Customs Valiance Convertible”. 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

