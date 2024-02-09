Advertisement

Luxury dealership: The only listed vehicle dealership, Landmark Cars Limited, has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from MG Motor India Pvt Ltd for opening a dealership in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

This dealership will be established by M/s Aeromark Cars Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Landmark Cars.

This business will include sales and after sales of MG Cars. This will be the fifth MG Motor dealership of the company within 6 months after Goa, Indore & Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

This demonstrates Landmark's ability to fortify its partnership with MG Motors and maintain its standing as the partner of choice for OEMs.

This is in line with the company’s strategy of being a meaningful partner to each OEM they represent and going deep within each geography to get economies of scale. Currently, Landmark Cars is present in nine states in the country.

In January, the premium automotive retail firm had informed that the company was aiming to achieve Rs 100 crore in revenue.

