Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

Mahindra and Mahindra seeks level-playing EV vertical in India

Automotive major Mahindra and Mahindra seeks a level-playing electrical vehicle (EV) field in India

Business Desk
Mahindra and Mahindra seeks level-playing EV vertical in India
Mahindra and Mahindra seeks level-playing EV vertical in India | Image:Mahindra and Mahindra
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

EV segment: Automotive major Mahindra and Mahindra seeks a level-playing electrical vehicle (EV) field in the country, in the backdrop of Tesla's plans to enter the domestic EV space and infuse $30 billion. 

The Mumbai-headquartered company has told the government that there must be a level playing field between domestic and international players, said Managing Director at Mahindra and Mahindra, Anish Shah. 

Advertisement

The top automobile manufacturers like Mahindra and Mahindra and Tata Motors have pressed government officials privately not to lower import taxes of 100 per cent on electric vehicles and protect domestic firms.

Anish Shah said his company had made representations to government officials saying global EV makers must be nudged to invest in India.

Advertisement

"It should be a level playing field and investing in India is important," Shah told Reuters in an interview at the World Economic Forum annual meeting, without referring to Tesla by name.

"Our approach is essentially to create a stronger industry in India, and not to be in a situation where manufacturing is done outside India, and India just becomes an importer of products," he said. 

Advertisement

The national market clocked sales of 4 million cars last year, including 82,000 EV units, but the nascent segment clocked sales growth of 115 per cent, compared to the previous year.  

The Anand Mahindra-led firm has already garnered around $400 million from Singapore's Temasek and British International Investment, while private equity firm TPG and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ has invested $1 billion in 2021 in Tata Motors.

Advertisement

Shah said Mahindra has plans to list its EV unit, but not before 2029 "because we need to be able to show significant success in that business. 

"For us, electric is the future," he said.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  2. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News23 minutes ago

  3. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement