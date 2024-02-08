Advertisement

Auto Launch: Mahindra has launched the refreshed XUV400 in the national market, calling it XUV400 Pro range, starting at a price range of Rs 15.49 lakh, which can going up to Rs 17.49 lakh for the latest top-spec EL Pro variant.

The bookings for the XUV400 Pro will begin on January 12 at 2 pm, for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

The deliveries will start from February 1.

Image credit: Mahindra and Mahindra

XUV400 Pro range variants

The three variants available are AC Pro which comes with a 34.5 kWh battery and a 3.3 kW AC charger, EL Pro has a 34.5 kWh battery and a 7.2 kW AC charger, while the EL Pro has a 39.4 kWh battery and a 7.2 kW AC charger.

The ex-showroom prices for these variants are Rs 15.49 lakh, Rs 16.74 lakh, and Rs 17.49 lakh, respectively.

Image credit: Mahindra and Mahindra

Latest additions

The primary update to the XUV400 is the new 10.25-inch floating touchscreen, but it has necessitated a major redesign of the dashboard. The AC vents now underline the new touchscreen instead of flanking it on the sides as in the outgoing model, as per an Auto Car India report.

The HVAC panel is also completely new it now gets two rotary dials instead of a large central one, and there's a new digital MID in between along with revised switchgear, the report said.

Furthermore, the all-black interior has made way for a new black-and-beige dual-tone theme; there’s a new gloss black garnish for the passenger side of the dashboard, but the subtle copper accents have been retained as is, Mahindra and Mahindra said.

The steering wheel is also a new flat-bottom unit, with the instrument binnacle is the same as before, there’s an all-new 10.25-inch digital screen replacing the analogue dials.

Additionally, the latest vehicle from Mahindra and Mahindra includes dual-zone climate control with a memory function, a wireless phone charger, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa connectivity, rear USB ports as well as rear AC vents.

Image credit: Mahindra and Mahindra

Mechanical front

Presently, there are no updates on the mechanical front. Both the EC Pro and the EL Pro get the 34.5kWh battery, while the latter is also available with the larger 39.4kWh battery, the company said.

The EC Pro only gets a 3.3kW AC charger, while the EL Pro gets the faster 7.2kW AC charger for both battery options, it said.

The former battery has a claimed range of 375km and the latter has a claimed range of 456km, both on the MIDC cycle, it added.

Both variants of the XUV400 Pro are powered by a front axle-mounted electric motor that produces 150hp and 310Nm of torque. It also continues with disc brakes for all four wheels, regenerative braking and three drive modes.