Advertisement

PV sales: Maruti Suzuki Fronx from Nexa became the fastest passenger vehicle (PV) to record 1 lakh units sales within 10 months of its launch on April 24, 2023.

The sales of this sub-4 metre compact SUV bolstered due to the vehicle's focus on advanced technology, and high-ground clearance, according to an official company release.

Advertisement

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx surpassed the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which was unable to touch 1 lakh units in volume in 12 months, it said.

Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India, Shashank Srivastava, said that the Fronx was instrumental in more than doubling the company's SUV segment share to 19.7 per cent in 2023 from 10.4 per cent previous year.

Advertisement

The Fronx has engine options such as the 1.2-litre Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol with 89.73 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque, and 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet petrol that offers 100.06 PS of maximum power and 147.6 Nm of peak torque.

The 1.2-litre unit can be synced either with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT, while the 1.0-litre unit gets five-speed MT and six-speed AT choices.

Advertisement

Additionally, there is a CNG option with the 1.2-litre Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine (77.5PS and 98.5Nm) clubbed with a 5-speed MT.

The company has claimed that the automatic variants of the Fronx contributed 24 per cent to the total volume, signalling a growing inclination towards clutchless transmission options.

Advertisement

The Fronx model has also witnessed considerable demand for the 1.0L turbo boosterjet engine from those seeking a spirited driving experience, the company informed.