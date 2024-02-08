Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Maruti Suzuki vehicles to get 0.45% expensive in 2024

An estimated weighted average of increase across models is 0.45 per cent, the auto major informed in a regulatory filing.

Business Desk
Maruti Suzuki pirce hike
Maruti Suzuki pirce hike | Image:Maruti Suzuki
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Price Hike: A top-selling automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India, on January 16 announced an increase in prices of its entire model range with immediate effect.

An estimated weighted average of increase across models is 0.45 per cent, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

The latest price rise undertaken by the New-Delhi headquartered firm has been credited to higher commodity costs and steep inflation, as per media reports.

This indicative figure is calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from January 16, 2024, it added.

Image credit: Maruti Suzuki

Presently, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) sells a range of cars starting from Alto to Invicto, priced between Rs 3.54- Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

Automotive players typically raise prices of passenger vehicles (PVs) in the new year to be in sync with model year changeover, or the new fiscal year.

The country's top automobile firms such as Tata Motors, and Mahindra and Mahindra are slated to make similar moves early on 2024.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published January 16th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

