Advertisement

Luxury SUVs: The German luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz displayed three SUV's at the Bharat Mobility Expo, a first of kind mobility exhibition, being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The automotive major unveiled its new GLA Class, GLE 53 Coupe and Concept EQG



However, the production of the EQG model is yet to be on the roads and will be launched globally in the later half of the year, India will get the GLE next year, said MD and CEO Santosh Iyer, Mercedes Benz India.

Advertisement



"The G Class is an iconic vehicle in the Mercedes portfolio. The electric vehicle version is EQG and we are all waiting for it to debut. We hope to bring it to our customers by next year," said Iyer.



The unveiling of the Concept EQG precedes the launch of the EQG, thereby readying the legendary ‘G’ to embrace an all-electric future in India, he added.



On the sales front, SUVs make for more than 50 per cent of the company's sales.



The entry level SUV, the GLA Class, first introduced in 2014, has since then sold 14,000 units in India. The new GLA will be made available for an introductory price of Rs 50.5 lakh.













