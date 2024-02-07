Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 31st, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Mercedes Benz introduces GLA facelift at Rs 50.50 lakh

The uplifted GLA is available in three trims, GLA 200, GLA 220d 4Matic and GLA 220d 4Matic AMG Line

Business Desk
Mercedes Benz introduces GLA facelift at Rs 50.50 lakh | Image:Mercedes Benz
Car Facelift: German automaker Mercedes-Benz has updated the GLA SUV, a five seater luxury vehicle, for 2024 with minor cosmetic tweaks and a revised tech-infused interior space.

The uplifted GLA is available in three trims, GLA 200, GLA 220d 4Matic and GLA 220d 4Matic AMG Line, and continues to be powered by the same set of petrol and diesel engines for an ex-showroom India price of Rs 50.50 lakh, the automotive company informed.

Mercedes-Benz GLA exterior design

While the basic design and crossover stance of the GLA remain unchanged, the differences are evident in the finer details.

The headlamps have new internals and new eyebrow-like LED daytime running lamps, the apron on the revised bumper and the wheel arch cladding are finished in body colour, and the tail-lamps at the rear have revised LED elements, according to the commercial vehicle maker.

Coming to the colour scheme, Spectral Blue exterior is a new paint shade that the updated GLA model will be sporting.

Mercedes-Benz GLA interiors, new features

There’s a new AMG-spec steering wheel on the AMG Line with touch-based controls, the passenger side of the dashboard gets a carbon fibre-like insert and the centre console has been neaten up with revised switchgear and more storage, as per an Auto Car India report.

As before, the twin 10.25-inch connected screens underlined by the turbine-like AC vents are the highlight of the dashboard, it said

The screens run an updated MBUX software that now allows for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and the digital dials now support new themes, including a new off road theme on the 4Matic-equipped models, it added.

A notable new update is the addition of a 360-degree camera.

Other features of note include a twin-pane sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, powered front seats with memory, a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, a new gesture-controlled tailgate and a new digital key, the company said.

On the safety front, the car is equipped with seven airbags, TPMS, auto emergency braking, auto high beam assist, blind spot monitor and hill descent control.

A key miss, however, is a foldable rear seat armrest and ventilation function for the front seats, it said.

Mercedes-Benz GLA engine, specs

Under the hood, the GLA continues to be powered by a 163 hp, 270 Nm, 1.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit, or a 190 hp, 400 Nm, 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel unit, as per an Auto Car India report.

The former is mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox and is front-wheel drive only, while the latter gets an eight-speed DCT gearbox and is only available with Merc's 4Matic all-wheel drive system, it said.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA rivals the in market rivals such as the BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40 in our market.

The performance-oriented AMG GLA 35 variant, which was previously available, is not on offer with this update, it added.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 16:17 IST

