Updated January 9th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

Mercedes rolls out 'dialogue partner' voice assistant

The voice-activated assistant is designed to offer context-based suggestions, and engage in meaningful dialogue with users.

Business Desk
Mercedes AMG
Mercedes AMG | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mercedes’ voice assistant: Mercedes-Benz unveiled an advanced virtual assistant at the CES electronics trade fair, marking a crucial stride in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in automobiles. 

The voice-activated assistant is designed to offer context-based suggestions, engage in meaningful dialogue with users, and even express various emotions through different tones.

Image Credits: Mercedes-Benz Group

Described as a "dialogue partner," the assistant allows users to ask questions, hold conversations, and enhance productivity while on the road, according to Markus Schaefer, Mercedes' chief technology officer. 

The innovative feature is set to be introduced in vehicles such as the upcoming concept CLA class, an all-electric iteration of the carmaker's smaller four-door model, premiering in North America.

As electric vehicles (EVs) simplify hardware components compared to traditional combustion-engine cars, automakers are focusing on distinguishing themselves through software offerings. 

Mercedes-Benz's voice assistant not only responds to queries but also incorporates a plausibility check for its recommendations. This involves cross-referencing information with cloud data and customer self-reporting to ensure the accuracy of suggestions, such as recommending open establishments rather than those that have closed down.

The evolution of voice assistant technology in automobiles is evident, with Volkswagen also showcasing its integration of ChatGPT technology into its vehicles. This enables drivers to have researched content read aloud during their journeys. 

Volkswagen's assistant is expected to engage in dialogues with users by mid-year, retaining memory of past interactions for more personalised responses. Overall, the advancements signal a growing trend in the automotive industry towards sophisticated voice-activated systems and enhanced AI capabilities.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 9th, 2024 at 07:40 IST

