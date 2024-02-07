Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

MG Motor UK becomes Arsenal FC's official automotive partner

MG Motors has become the official automobile partner for the legendary football club Arsenal FC

Business Desk
MG Motor UK becomes Arsenal FC's official automotive partner
MG Motor UK becomes Arsenal FC's official automotive partner | Image:MG Motor UK
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Auto Partnership: The British Marque brand MG Motor and Arsenal FC have signed a multi-year partnership, making the UK-based vehicle maker the official automobile partner for the iconic football club. 

MG Motors is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The agreement also extends the auto major's support to both Arsenal men’s and women’s teams, with MG showcasing the same at the Emirates Stadium and Meadow Park, Arsenal's home-ground.

Advertisement

Joint Vision

Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director at MG Motor UK, said: “Joining Arsenal in our centenary run, marks a significant chapter in MG’s Story. We are not just supporting a world-famous club, but aiming to drive forward the future by championing the growth of women’s professional game and showing our passion for the greatest game on earth."

Advertisement

Juliet Slot, Arsenal’s Chief Commercial Officer, welcomed MG to the club’s family of partners, highlighting MG’s forward-thinking approach, which resonates with Arsenal’s ambition.

He also emphasised the alignment between the two entities and expressed excitement about MG’s involvement in Arsenal’s long-term history.

Advertisement

In the near future, there are rising expectations that this partnership could lead to further collaborations and product integration.

The luxury carmaker might launch exclusive ‘Arsenal Football Club-based vehicle editions or offers and promotions for the club’s fans, according to media reports.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  4. What Is Monkey Spit Coffee? Decoding The Most Unusual Beverage

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  5. 3 Best Sites to Buy Facebook Likes in 2024 (Real and Safe)

    Initiatives16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement