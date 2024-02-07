Advertisement

Auto Partnership: The British Marque brand MG Motor and Arsenal FC have signed a multi-year partnership, making the UK-based vehicle maker the official automobile partner for the iconic football club.

MG Motors is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The agreement also extends the auto major's support to both Arsenal men’s and women’s teams, with MG showcasing the same at the Emirates Stadium and Meadow Park, Arsenal's home-ground.

Joint Vision

Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director at MG Motor UK, said: “Joining Arsenal in our centenary run, marks a significant chapter in MG’s Story. We are not just supporting a world-famous club, but aiming to drive forward the future by championing the growth of women’s professional game and showing our passion for the greatest game on earth."

Juliet Slot, Arsenal’s Chief Commercial Officer, welcomed MG to the club’s family of partners, highlighting MG’s forward-thinking approach, which resonates with Arsenal’s ambition.

He also emphasised the alignment between the two entities and expressed excitement about MG’s involvement in Arsenal’s long-term history.

In the near future, there are rising expectations that this partnership could lead to further collaborations and product integration.

The luxury carmaker might launch exclusive ‘Arsenal Football Club-based vehicle editions or offers and promotions for the club’s fans, according to media reports.