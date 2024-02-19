Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

Mitsubishi partners with TVS Mobility for integrated vehicle mobility solutions in India

Dealership business of TVS Mobility have transformed into TVS Vehicle Mobility Solution.

Business Desk
TVS Vehicle Mobility Solution.
TVS Vehicle Mobility Solution. | Image: TVS Vehicle Mobility Solution.
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
TVS Mobility Solution:  TVS Mobility has partnered with the Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) to boost vehicle ownership in passenger and commercial vehicles and material handling equipment.  The business model will have the potential to achieve $2 billion in revenue in the next three to five years, as per a company release.  

“MC will initially invest Rs 300 crores with both parties committed to support the growth of this venture,” said the company release. “This investment is intended to propel the parties’ vision in relation to a globally integrated business enterprise with a network of around 1,700 group companies, for setting up a comprehensive vehicle mobility ecosystem in India,” the communique added.  

As per a company communique, TVS Mobility, which has established manufacturing components, and integrated aftermarket platform in India, will see the dealership business of TVS Mobility transform into TVS Vehicle Mobility Solution (TVS VMS) – offering a complete portfolio of services to its customers and will herald a transformation in the Indian automotive landscape.

The deal is subject to the approval by the relevant regulatory authorities.  “TVS Mobility, had pioneered the sales, service and distribution of vehicles market through its dealership business in India.  This collaboration with MC will enable TVS to provide a range of solutions to the entire vehicle mobility ecosystem,” said R Dinesh, Director, TVS Mobility.

He further added, “After providing integrated and digital platforms for the independent aftermarket, the vehicle mobility business will provide innovative and digitally enabled solutions to our customers, be it enterprises, corporates or fleet owners and expand our partnership with vehicle manufacturers to provide integrated solutions across vehicle sales, operating of vehicles and ‘Vehicle-as-a-Service’ (Micromobility) solutions,” said the release. 

“This partnership will work closely with other stakeholders to provide a solution for all such stakeholders,” it said.  MC, besides its investment, will bring in its global experience and share its best practices to scale up this business model faster.  “India has the world’s third-largest market for new automobiles with sales topping five million vehicles in 2023 and expected to grow at 6-7 per cent in the next few years,” said the spokesperson. 

To gain a downstream foothold in the rapidly growing Indian market, MC has been fostering its relationship with TVS Mobility group including the investment in the after-sales services provider TVS Automobile Solutions (TASL) he said. 

“The latest investment in the multi-brand dealer TVS VMS widens MC's investment coverage through enhanced service capabilities even further and should propel its aim to develop comprehensive mobility solutions spanning not only after-sales services and multi-brand sales, but also vehicle-as-a-service model, and other automotive operations.” said Shigeru Wakabayashi, CEO of Automotive and Mobility Group at Mitsubishi Corporation.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

