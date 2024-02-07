Next-gen Audi Q7 set for global debut by 2026

Advertisement

New Q7 SUV: German luxury car maker Audi has begun work on the third-generation Q7 SUV slated for a global debut by 2026.

The upcoming Q7 will be one of the last combustion-engine-powered Audi cars as the auto label major plans to introduce electric vehicles from 2026, as per media reports.

Design highlights

The new Q7 will follow Audi's upcoming Q3 and Q5 in adopting a new-style front end, with an expansive new version of the octagonal grille and sleek, split-cluster LED light designs and a clamshell bonnet, as per an Auto Car India report.

It will also get a straight roofline along with a boxy-looking rear in order to continue with a strong emphasis on interior space and boot capacity, but it's not yet clear whether it will be tangibly larger than the present Q7, it said.

Audi Q7 platform details

The new Q7 will sit on an evolved version of the MLB architecture that underpins the current Q7. Revisions will be made to accommodate new powertrains, including longer-range plug-in hybrids that will allow it to better compete with rivals.

The latest version of the smaller MQB platform, which underpins a raft of Volkswagen Group cars, can now accommodate a 19.7kWh battery that gives an electric-only range of up to 100km in the PHEV versions of the new Volkswagen Passat sedan and latest Tiguan.

The extra floorspace in the MLB platform means it will no doubt be able to accommodate this battery or even a larger pack, boosting the Q7 PHEV's EV range beyond the 42km of today.

New Audi Q7 powertrain details

Official details on the new Q7's powertrain offering remain under wraps, however, beyond Audi's earlier confirmation that its final generation of ICE cars will be powered by a "completely new family of engines".

The Q7 will no doubt continue to be offered with a choice of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, with a warmed-up SQ7 variant topping the line-up with a tweaked version of Audi's twin-turbocharged petrol V8.

Interior styling

Inside, the Q7 will take the lead from the new Q6 e-tron, which sets the tone for a wide-reaching revamp of Audi's approach to cabin design. There will be a panoramic curved interface for the driver display and infotainment, together with a separate touchscreen for the front passenger and an optional augmented-reality head-up display for real-time navigation guidance projections.

Audi Q7 positioning

The Q7 is set to relinquish its position as Audi's biggest SUV, as a larger and more luxurious Q9 is due to arrive at around the same time to rival the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

The German brand also took the wraps off the second facelift for the current Q7 in a bid to keep it in the minds of buyers until the all-new model arrives.