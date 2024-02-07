Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

Next-generation Jeep Compass set to get e-powertrain in India

Jeep Compass SUV slated to enter India's automotive market in 2026

Business Desk
Next-generation Jeep Compass set to get e-powertrain in India
Next-generation Jeep Compass set to get e-powertrain in India | Image:Jeep
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

e-powertrain: The next generation Jeep Compass SUV is presently under development and is slated to enter India's automotive market in 2026.

Codenamed J4U, it will be based on parent company's Stellantis’ STLA M platform, which is capable of accommodating a variety of top hats, internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric powertrains, as per an Auto Car India report.

Advertisement

As per the latest update, Jeep is expected to bring an all-electric Compass to India with the next generation, it said.

Jeep Compass EV features

The global automotive player Stellantis STLA medium's platform launched last year in July, has undergone designing with electrification at its core, while remaining flexible enough to accommodate petrol and diesel powertrains.

This platform allows for front- and four-wheel-drive vehicles to be made on it and can have battery packs up to 98kWh, the report claimed.  

Advertisement

Stellantis claims a standard pack rated at more than 500 km, and a performance pack with a WLTP range of over 700 km.

The STLA Medium utilises a 400-Volt electric architecture said to consume less than 14 kWh per 100 km, which can be charged from 20-80 percent in 27 minutes, at a rate of 2.4 kWh per minute, the company said.

Advertisement

In addition, electric motors that deliver between 218hp and 388hp can be utilised by this platform.

Along with the electric powertrain, the next-gen Jeep Compass is also expected to get turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, it said.

Advertisement

Stellantis STLA platform for next-gen Citroens in India

The US-based automotive marque brand Jeep’s sister firm Citroen is also expected to use the STLA Medium platform to underpin its next-generation models, it added.

Advertisement

As the platform is modular in nature, lengths and wheelbases can vary anywhere between 4.3-4.9 m and 2.7-2.9 m, respectively.

The current Compass range as well as Citroen’s C-cubed models (the C3 hatch, eC3 EV, C3 Aircross SUV and C3X sedan) will be the last ones to be based on their individual FCA and PSA architectures.

Advertisement

The automaker informed that all models from both brands will be based on the common STLA platform for higher synergies in India.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. Alaya's Sequin Dress Makes For A Perfect Party Fit

    Web Stories6 minutes ago

  3. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. Breaking: Telangana Govt to Set Up Help Desk For Youth Living in US

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx Turbo Velocity edition

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement