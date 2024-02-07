Advertisement

e-powertrain: The next generation Jeep Compass SUV is presently under development and is slated to enter India's automotive market in 2026.

Codenamed J4U, it will be based on parent company's Stellantis’ STLA M platform, which is capable of accommodating a variety of top hats, internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric powertrains, as per an Auto Car India report.

As per the latest update, Jeep is expected to bring an all-electric Compass to India with the next generation, it said.

Jeep Compass EV features

The global automotive player Stellantis STLA medium's platform launched last year in July, has undergone designing with electrification at its core, while remaining flexible enough to accommodate petrol and diesel powertrains.

This platform allows for front- and four-wheel-drive vehicles to be made on it and can have battery packs up to 98kWh, the report claimed.

Stellantis claims a standard pack rated at more than 500 km, and a performance pack with a WLTP range of over 700 km.

The STLA Medium utilises a 400-Volt electric architecture said to consume less than 14 kWh per 100 km, which can be charged from 20-80 percent in 27 minutes, at a rate of 2.4 kWh per minute, the company said.

In addition, electric motors that deliver between 218hp and 388hp can be utilised by this platform.

Along with the electric powertrain, the next-gen Jeep Compass is also expected to get turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, it said.

Stellantis STLA platform for next-gen Citroens in India

The US-based automotive marque brand Jeep’s sister firm Citroen is also expected to use the STLA Medium platform to underpin its next-generation models, it added.

As the platform is modular in nature, lengths and wheelbases can vary anywhere between 4.3-4.9 m and 2.7-2.9 m, respectively.

The current Compass range as well as Citroen’s C-cubed models (the C3 hatch, eC3 EV, C3 Aircross SUV and C3X sedan) will be the last ones to be based on their individual FCA and PSA architectures.

The automaker informed that all models from both brands will be based on the common STLA platform for higher synergies in India.