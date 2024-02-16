Advertisement

Ola Electric: The Bengaluru-headquartered Ola Electric on February 16 informed that they will be dropping the prices of their electric scooters for February 2024.

The prices have been lowered by up to Rs 25,000 on the S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X+, and are now available for ex-showroom prices of Rs 1,30,000, Rs 1,05,000, and Rs 85,000.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ola Electric's MD and Chairman, Bhavish Aggarwal, said that this special discount is in effect starting today, February 16, and will exist till the end of this month."

"You asked, we delivered! We're reducing our prices by up to Rs 25,000, starting today, for the month of Feb for all of you!! Breaking all barriers to #EndICEage! Valentine's Day gift for all our customers," he said.

Earlier in January, Ola Electric rolled out a similar offer.

The offer also included a 50 per cent discount on extended warranty and up to Rs 2,000 exchange bonus on the S1 Air and S1 Pro models.

Price slash

In another development, Tata Motors, on February 13, became the first Indian automaker to announce price cuts for its electric vehicle (EV) models. This decision came just a day after Tesla, led by Elon Musk, temporarily reduced prices for some Model Y cars in the US to boost sales, as per media reports.

Tata Motors credited the price cut to the reduced battery cost, benefits of which has been passed on to the consumer.