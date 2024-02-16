English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Ola Electric cuts its scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000

The prices have been lowered by up to Rs 25,000 on the S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X+ models.

Business Desk
Ola Electric cuts its scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000
Ola Electric cuts its scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000 | Image:Ola Electric
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ola Electric: The Bengaluru-headquartered Ola Electric on February 16 informed that they will be dropping the prices of their electric scooters for February 2024.

The prices have been lowered by up to Rs 25,000 on the S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X+, and are now available for ex-showroom prices of Rs 1,30,000, Rs 1,05,000, and Rs 85,000.

Advertisement

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ola Electric's MD and Chairman, Bhavish Aggarwal, said that this special discount is in effect starting today, February 16, and will exist till the end of this month."

"You asked, we delivered! We're reducing our prices by up to Rs 25,000, starting today, for the month of Feb for all of you!! Breaking all barriers to #EndICEage! Valentine's Day gift for all our customers," he said.

Advertisement

Earlier in January, Ola Electric rolled out a similar offer.

The offer also included a 50 per cent discount on extended warranty and up to Rs 2,000 exchange bonus on the S1 Air and S1 Pro models.

Advertisement

Price slash

In another development, Tata Motors, on February 13, became the first Indian automaker to announce price cuts for its electric vehicle (EV) models. This decision came just a day after Tesla, led by Elon Musk, temporarily reduced prices for some Model Y cars in the US to boost sales, as per media reports.

Advertisement

Tata Motors credited the price cut to the reduced battery cost, benefits of which has been passed on to the consumer.

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

16 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

16 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

16 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

16 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

16 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

16 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

16 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

16 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

16 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

16 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

16 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

18 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

19 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Big Boost to Navy and Coast Guard: Rs 29,000 Cr Deal Cleared by Ministry

    Defence12 minutes ago

  2. Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-367 FRIDAY Result Today

    Info13 minutes ago

  3. Ajay Singh, Busy Bee Airways bid for GoFirst

    Business News14 minutes ago

  4. Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme edition launched overseas

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. R Ashwin claims 500th Test wicket with Zak Crawley dismissal vs England

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo